1/1
David Fergason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Fergason
David "Bruce" Fergason, 68, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home. He was a self-employed construction contractor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Kathleen (Mitchell) Fergason; a son, Dusty Fergason; a sister, Brenda Hicks; and a brother, Carl Fergason.
He is survived by two daughters, Robin Ketchum and husband William and Crystal Fergason, both of Van Buren; a son, David Fergason of Van Buren; a sister, Barbara Roberts of Van Buren; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7 at Barling City Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved