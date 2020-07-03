David Fergason
David "Bruce" Fergason, 68, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home. He was a self-employed construction contractor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Kathleen (Mitchell) Fergason; a son, Dusty Fergason; a sister, Brenda Hicks; and a brother, Carl Fergason.
He is survived by two daughters, Robin Ketchum and husband William and Crystal Fergason, both of Van Buren; a son, David Fergason of Van Buren; a sister, Barbara Roberts of Van Buren; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7 at Barling City Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
.