David Fivekiller

David Allen Fivekiller, 62, of Sallisaw died Oct. 9, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Carla; two daughters, Heather Woods of Sallisaw, and Ashley Fivekiller of Oklahoma City; and adopted daughter, Samantha Raper.



