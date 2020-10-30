David Grantham Jr.
David Leon Grantham Jr., 36, of Hartford died Oct. 23, 2020.
Family-held memorial service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Homestead Heights Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal; three daughters, Faith, Grace and Serenity Grantham; his mother, Sheila McKaughan; a sister, Amber McKaughan; a brother, Tommy Bright; and his grandmother, Cora Grantham.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2020.