David Grantham Jr.

David Leon Grantham Jr., 36, of Hartford died Oct. 23, 2020.

Family-held memorial service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Homestead Heights Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal; three daughters, Faith, Grace and Serenity Grantham; his mother, Sheila McKaughan; a sister, Amber McKaughan; a brother, Tommy Bright; and his grandmother, Cora Grantham.



