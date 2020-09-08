David Harp
David K. Harp, age 71, departed this life for his eternal home on Sept. 7, 2020. He was born April 24, 1949, to Louis S. Harp and Margaret L. Harp in Riverside, Calif., where his father was stationed. He married Sonya, the love of his life, on Oct. 23, 1976, and they shared many years of laughter and love together.
David served as a captain in the U.S. Army and graduated from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia and law school from the University of Arkansas. After law school, he became the corporate counsel for a government contractor in North Carolina, which his wife says stretched his ethics so he came home to Arkansas and performed legal aid for many years; his wife said that was his penance for performing corporate work. For the last 30 years, he worked as an attorney in Fort Smith alongside his loving work family.
He will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul that lived to help others. He loved his family, Razorback sports and the St. Louis Cardinals.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish David's memory is his loving wife of 44 years, Sonya Howard; three sons, David L. Harp (Tanya) of Clinton, David Link Childers of Fayetteville and Douglas C. Harp (Mary) of Eureka Springs; three beautiful grandchildren who he loved dearly, Sonya Jenee Childers, David Chanse Harp and Catherine Isabel Harp; two brothers, James M. Harp and Kenneth M. Harp; and his stepmother, Leah Harp.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Central Presbyterian Church. The service will be conducted outdoors under a covered tent in the parking lot at the corner of Lecta and Rogers Avenues. Private graveside service will be at Spadra Cemetery, outside of Clarksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Howard, Matt Howard, Bubba Turner, Devin MacNear, John Peel and Richard Payne.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith, AR 72916.
.