1/1
David Harp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Harp
David K. Harp, age 71, departed this life for his eternal home on Sept. 7, 2020. He was born April 24, 1949, to Louis S. Harp and Margaret L. Harp in Riverside, Calif., where his father was stationed. He married Sonya, the love of his life, on Oct. 23, 1976, and they shared many years of laughter and love together.
David served as a captain in the U.S. Army and graduated from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia and law school from the University of Arkansas. After law school, he became the corporate counsel for a government contractor in North Carolina, which his wife says stretched his ethics so he came home to Arkansas and performed legal aid for many years; his wife said that was his penance for performing corporate work. For the last 30 years, he worked as an attorney in Fort Smith alongside his loving work family.
He will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul that lived to help others. He loved his family, Razorback sports and the St. Louis Cardinals.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish David's memory is his loving wife of 44 years, Sonya Howard; three sons, David L. Harp (Tanya) of Clinton, David Link Childers of Fayetteville and Douglas C. Harp (Mary) of Eureka Springs; three beautiful grandchildren who he loved dearly, Sonya Jenee Childers, David Chanse Harp and Catherine Isabel Harp; two brothers, James M. Harp and Kenneth M. Harp; and his stepmother, Leah Harp.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Central Presbyterian Church. The service will be conducted outdoors under a covered tent in the parking lot at the corner of Lecta and Rogers Avenues. Private graveside service will be at Spadra Cemetery, outside of Clarksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Howard, Matt Howard, Bubba Turner, Devin MacNear, John Peel and Richard Payne.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith, AR 72916.
To view his online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved