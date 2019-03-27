|
|
|
David Heiss
David L. Heiss, 72, died Dec. 1, 2018, in Claremont, Calif.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Celebration of life will follow at Christ the King Church hall.
He is survived by three sisters, Kay Adams of Fayetteville, Margie Fletcher of Plano, Texas, and Patti Smith of Greenwood; and five brothers, Fred of Hollister, Mo., Joe and Tony, both of Fort Smith, Tom of Winthrop, Maine, and Harry of Williamsburg, Va.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More