David Jernigan
David Wayne Jernigan, 78, of Booneville passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a pastor, minister and superintendent of children's Christian education in Tucson, Ariz. He was also a ventriloquist. He was retired from Southern Pacific Railroad in Tucson, known as Dedub. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived his wife, Sherry; daughters, Karen Dickson, Crystal Gott, Tammy Wideman and Carrie Montiel; son, David W. Jernigan II; sisters, Lora Jernigan and Peggy Kraft; brothers, Harold Kissinger and Malcolm Jernigan; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
His loving wife, children and grandchildren will miss him.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at First United Pentecostal Church in Booneville. Burial will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 1, 2019