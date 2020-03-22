Home

David Keith Johnson, 65, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; a daughter, Nicole Espinosa of Leesville, La.; three sons, Lowell Johnson of Oregon, Stefan Johnson of Kerrville, Texas, and Caleb Myers of Russellville; his parents, Joy and Larry Johnson of Angel Falls, N.M.; a brother, Clark Johnson of Mexico; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2020
