David Johnson Jr.

David Allen Johnson Jr., 30, of Van Buren died Nov. 13, 2020, in Oklahoma.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Chelsey; two daughters, Abigail and Amya Johnson; a son, Alexander Johnson; his mother, Tammie Heister; three sisters, Magan Bentley, Melissa Sunday and Shelby Minez; and three brothers, Justin Hooten and Darrell and Justin Heister.



