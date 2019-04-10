Home

David Jones
David Paul Jones, 73, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at a local hospital. He was owner/operator of David Jones Construction and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Howard Jones and Virginia Mae (Doig) Bushong; and one brother, Larry Crowder.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Jones of the home; one daughter, Nikki Jones of Van Buren; two sons, James Jones and wife Julie of Fort Smith and John Joseph Cooper of Van Buren; two brothers, Christopher Langston of Van Buren and Dr. Gerry Langston of Tulsa; and two grandchildren, Lety Parga and Tyler Cooper, both of Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Joe Salsman, Steve Myers, Dennis Chitwood, Tim Church, Bryan Wright and Jerry Rush.
Honorary pallbearer is Keith Miller.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 11, 2019
