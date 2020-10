Or Copy this URL to Share

David King

David Hughes King, 81, of Ozark died Oct. 1, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at First Assembly of God Church in Paris with burial with military honors at Cemetery Ridge, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Gardner Memorial Family Life Center in Ozark.



