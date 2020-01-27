|
|
David Lowrey
David Bruce Lowrey, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was born Sept. 7, 1943, in Charleston.
He is survived by a daughter, Kathy Lowrey-Duncan; a son, Bruce D. Lowrey; five grandchildren, Jacob Kuykendall, Kelsie Lowrey, Charles Wyatt Lowrey, Hayden Duncan and Ethan Duncan; and two sisters, Judy of Texas and Nancy of California.
Graveside service officiated by the Rev. Don Hall will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hampton Cemetery in Branch.
Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highwy, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020