David Lowrey

David Lowrey Obituary
David Lowrey
David Bruce Lowrey, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was born Sept. 7, 1943, in Charleston.
He is survived by a daughter, Kathy Lowrey-Duncan; a son, Bruce D. Lowrey; five grandchildren, Jacob Kuykendall, Kelsie Lowrey, Charles Wyatt Lowrey, Hayden Duncan and Ethan Duncan; and two sisters, Judy of Texas and Nancy of California.
Graveside service officiated by the Rev. Don Hall will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hampton Cemetery in Branch.
Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highwy, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020
