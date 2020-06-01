David Marano
David F. Marano, 74, went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020, at his home in Fort Smith surrounded by the warmth of his loving family, after a battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Norwich, N.Y., the son of Frank and Lucy Shaheen Marano.
Dave will be remembered for his compassion, kindness, great sense of humor and generosity. His love and commitment to his faith, family and friends exemplified a man of true character in his daily walk with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith and loved working in children's ministry, where he served for many years in the Awana program and vacation Bible school.
Dave retired from USA Truck, where he was the director of auditing. In past years, he worked at Four Seasons in Lake Ozark, Mo., NACO in Atlanta, Fairfield Communities in Little Rock and Price Waterhouse in Buffalo, N.Y.
Dave is survived by his wife, Bev Collie Marano of Fort Smith; two children, Noelle Temple and David Marano Jr. and their respective families; four stepsons, Kevin, Doug, Brett and Jarrod Burch and their respective families; 13 cherished grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon Tulsey and her family.
Private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3 at Prairie Bayou Cemetery in Bismarck with the Rev. Carl Richey officiating, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Public viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Photos, stories and memories may be posted to www.ForeverMissed.com/DaveMarano.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory may be made to Children's Ministry of First Baptist Church, 1400 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Prairie Bayou Cemetery, E. Efird Cemetery Fund, 20133 Highway 84, Malvern, AR 72104.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.