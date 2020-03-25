|
|
David McCoy
Dr. David "Mark" McCoy, 62, passed away March 23, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 11, 1958, in Nashville, Tenn., to the late Curtis McCoy Jr. and Mina Cohee McCoy. Mark was raised in Kentucky and graduated from Madisonville High School in 1976. He received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University, completed medical school at the University of Louisville and completed his residency in Florida and South Carolina. Mark worked as a cardiovascular surgeon for 26 years in Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee.
Mark attended Greenwood First Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his German Shepherd, Luke. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and shooting at the range.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mahlon Keith McCoy.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cheryl Roth McCoy; three children, Jesse Roth McCoy, Megan Jennifer McCoy and Colin Mark McCoy; and a brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Janet McCoy and their daughter Sarah McCoy.
Private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 26 at Grace Community Church with burial at Roselawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The service will be livestreamed on Grace Community Church's Facebook page at Facebook.com/GraceFortSmith and YouTube channel at YouTube.com/GraceCommunityChurchFortSmith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to White Bluff-Rye Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 5325 Spring Mountain Road, Fort Smith, AR 72916; or the Artemis Project, P.O. Box 3134, Greenwood, AR 72937, which rescues and rehabilitates animals in the River Valley.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 26, 2020