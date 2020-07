Or Copy this URL to Share

David Milam

David Cleo Milam, 40, of Fort Smith died July 26, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

He is survived by two daughters, Chylor Wisee and Madalyn Walker; his mother, Ramona Barnes; three sisters, Theresa Diess, Pam Sharp and Tracy Fines; and a brother, Kaylon Barnes.



