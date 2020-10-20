1/1
David Miller
1988 - 2020
David Miller
David M. Miller, 31, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 15, 1988, in Overland Park, Kan. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for Carco International. He graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College in Tennessee and Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa.
He is survived by his mother, Angie Haney of the home; a sister, Sarah Haney of Arkoma; a nephew, Avery Haney of the home; an aunt, Marcey Hollon and husband Gary of Moore, Okla.; and three cousins, Brady, Taylor and Maddie Hollon.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Merge Church in Van Buren with interment at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be David Freeman, Cody Freeman, Nick Ferguson, Terry Scroggins, Brad Gipson and Brady Hollon.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Chapter 7-3.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Merge Church
Memories & Condolences
