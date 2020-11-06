David Nichols
David Lee Nichols, 69, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was born Aug. 8, 1951, in Oklahoma City to Norval "Nick" and Charlotte Nichols.
As a young man coming of age in Michigan, David served with distinction in the Army Reserve and attended classes at University of Michigan. He worked in the computer and communications industry his entire career, most recently as the former director of Sea Tel—Asia-Pacific division. After he retired, he became president of the Fort Smith Rose Society and a board member of The Learning Fields. He attended First United Methodist Church.
Among his many interests, David loved to garden, play guitar, travel to new and distant places, and he had a strong passion for animals and classic rock. He was beloved by all of his family, neighbors and friends, always smiling and lending a helping hand with generosity and kindness.
He is survived by two daughters, Christie Heike and husband James of Rochester Hills, Mich., and Katherine Nichols of San Francisco; a sister, Cheryl Nichols of Plano, Texas; a brother, James Nichols of Santa Rosa, Calif.; an aunt, Donna Sue Phillips of Macon, Ga.; and a grandson, William Chet Heike. He is also survived by his beloved Siberian husky, Sky.
Private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fort Smith Rose Society, 2408 Brigadoon Drive, Fort Smith, AR 72908; or Kitties and Kanines, 4300 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
To view his online guestbook, please visit FentressMortuary.com
