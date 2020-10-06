1/1
David Ogden Sr.
1943 - 2020
David Ogden Sr.
David Lee Ogden Sr, age 76, passed away Sept. 30, 2020, in Fort Smith due to a chronic illness. He was born Nov. 19, 1943, to John and Lenora (Gomes) Ogden in Key West, Fla. He spent more than 50 years serving the community in law enforcement, the U.S Naval Reserve and managing security protection.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Ogden.
He is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Houser and husband David of Dallas and Connie Mullen and husband David of Fort Smith; a son, Lt. Col. David Lee Ogden Jr. and wife Kimberly of Jacksonville, N.C.; a sister, Joyce Matthes of Del Ray Beach, Fla.; his lifelong friend, Nilo Acosta; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or online at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online tributes may be made at www.ocker-putmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
