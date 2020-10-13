David Organ
David Crockett Organ, 69, of Austin, Texas, formerly of Fort Smith, passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. He was born June 11, 1951, in Fort Smith.
David was a 1969 graduate of Southside High School and attended Ouachita University and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He worked in the property management industry since 1991, when he moved to Austin. Previously, he was a sales representative for 15 years at Organ Southside Lumber Co., the family-owned business in Fort Smith. He was active in the Fort Smith and National Home Builders Associations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Mae Organ.
He is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Janie and Terry Carson of Alma and Jo and Lindell Orr of Bradenton, Fla.; two nieces, Felicia Underwood of Sarasota, Fla., and Christy White and Tim of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and a nephew, Travis Collyar and Casey of Alma.
Interment of cremains will be at a later date.
Obituary submitted by Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
The family requests memorials to be made to East Side Baptist Church online at www.myeastside.tv
; or an organization of the donor's choice that benefits human rights.