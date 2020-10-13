1/1
David Organ
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Organ
David Crockett Organ, 69, of Austin, Texas, formerly of Fort Smith, passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. He was born June 11, 1951, in Fort Smith.
David was a 1969 graduate of Southside High School and attended Ouachita University and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He worked in the property management industry since 1991, when he moved to Austin. Previously, he was a sales representative for 15 years at Organ Southside Lumber Co., the family-owned business in Fort Smith. He was active in the Fort Smith and National Home Builders Associations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Mae Organ.
He is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Janie and Terry Carson of Alma and Jo and Lindell Orr of Bradenton, Fla.; two nieces, Felicia Underwood of Sarasota, Fla., and Christy White and Tim of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and a nephew, Travis Collyar and Casey of Alma.
Interment of cremains will be at a later date.
Obituary submitted by Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
The family requests memorials to be made to East Side Baptist Church online at www.myeastside.tv; or an organization of the donor's choice that benefits human rights.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved