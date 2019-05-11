Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Parks

Obituary Flowers

David Parks Obituary
David Parks
David Roy Parks, 70, of Greenwood died Wednesday May 8, 2019.
Funeral service will be at noon Monday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Frances; a daughter Michelle Friery; two sons, Matthew Parks and Spencer Cooper; two brothers, Douglas and Dale Parks; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.