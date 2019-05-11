|
|
|
David Parks
David Roy Parks, 70, of Greenwood died Wednesday May 8, 2019.
Funeral service will be at noon Monday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Frances; a daughter Michelle Friery; two sons, Matthew Parks and Spencer Cooper; two brothers, Douglas and Dale Parks; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2019
Read More