With profound sadness we announce the passing of David Allen Piper, our beloved and proud father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all whose lives he touched, on Aug. 6, 2019. He stood his last watch on this Earth and was relieved of his final duty just after midnight while sleeping peacefully in care at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. He was in his 72nd year. He was born in Indianapolis on the blustery winter day of Dec. 13, 1946. Joining the U.S. Air Force in 1966, at the bright young age of 19, he had a strong assurance of where he would be going and he would be right — Vietnam. While in the service, he would experience many beautiful sights and sounds, just as he would the bad ones as well.
David would go on to achieve the rank of sergeant, earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal. However, these achievements would pale in comparison to the one as incredible as what happened on Jan. 23, 1988, in the beautiful bright city of Las Vegas. That most wonderful moment took place marrying and then enjoying 45 years with the love of his life, Sharon Rose Piper, a woman of grace, stern reality and compassion, all at once. She would precede him in passing by only a few months.
He and Sharon were the beloved parents of Sherry (Kelly) Gibson, Lisa (Chris) Nelms, Michael (Teresa) Phillips, Vince Woodard and Tara (Jonathon) Baker. They were blessed with 17 grandchildren (one preceded), 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. David enjoyed the spirit and company of growing up with two brothers, Tom Piper of Oregon and Bill Piper (preceded) of Indiana; and one angelic sister, Judy Zeiss (preceded) of Michigan.
David lived a full life as a wonderful father, business owner, security specialist and worker in the business and industrial sectors. David loved to work, loved a challenge and always went out of his way to shake the hands of veterans and thank them for their service and enjoyed what came his way. Life was always a passion of his. Most of all, he loved his family. He motivated them to never give up and always push themselves harder and love stronger, the values that had served them well. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Graveside memorial service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Reception will follow the service at Western Sizzlin', 3120 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Flowers or donations to the family are welcome through Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 11, 2019