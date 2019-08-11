|
David Piper
David Allen Piper, 72, of Fort Smith died Aug. 6, 2019.
Graveside service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by three daughters, Sherry Gibson, Lisa Nelms and Tara Baker; two sons, Michael Phillips and Vince Woodard; a brother, Tom Piper; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Reception will follow the service at Western Sizzlin' in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 12, 2019