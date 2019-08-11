Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Fort Smith National Cemetery
1946 - 2019
David Piper Obituary
David Piper
David Allen Piper, 72, of Fort Smith died Aug. 6, 2019.
Graveside service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by three daughters, Sherry Gibson, Lisa Nelms and Tara Baker; two sons, Michael Phillips and Vince Woodard; a brother, Tom Piper; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Reception will follow the service at Western Sizzlin' in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 12, 2019
