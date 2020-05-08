Home

David Plymale


1950 - 2020
David Plymale Obituary
David Plymale
David T. Plymale walked into the arms of Jesus with a healthy heart on May 2, 2020. He was born Aug. 12, 1950, to Gurvis and Isabelle Plymale. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a fire prevention superintendent. He was a Christian and a member of Evangel Temple.
David was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Thomas Wayne Plymale; and a grandson, Chad Sanders.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn; a daughter, Kim; a sister, Linda Lairamore (Don); four stepsons, Brent, Hank, Ken and James; six grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; and a host of family, church family and friends. David will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020
