Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
David Putman Obituary
David Putman
David John Putman, 62, of Greenwood passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born March 23, 1957, in Rochester, N.Y., to Robert and Margaret (Callishaw) Putman. He retired from Whirlpool after 37 years of service. David was an Eagle Scout and of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Putman.
He is survived by his wife, Debora Putman of Greenwood; a daughter, Lana Putman and her fiancé Christopher McNees of Greenwood; a son, Aaron Putman and his wife Hollee of Greenwood; his mother, Margaret Putman of Fort Smith; three sisters, Laurel Thomas of Bonanza, Kathleen Putman of Fort Smith and Ann Vaughn of Bentonville; two brothers, Greg and John Putman, both of Fort Smith; and six grandchildren, Ragon, Evan and Gavin Putman, Justin Steward, Everlee McNees and Logan McCauley.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019
