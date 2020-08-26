David Rhodes

David Newton Rhodes, 62, of Hackett left this world on Aug. 21, 2020, to go fishing. May he rest in peace and catch the big one in that favorite fishing hole in the sky.

He was born Dec. 24, 1957, in Kansas City, Mo., to Charles Newton and Mary Louise (McBride) Rhodes. He was employed at Whirlpool for eight years before becoming a supervisor for 22 more years.

He was a great husband, father and friend. He loved his soulmate, Trudy; his daughter, Chelsea; his bonus son, Brandon; and his grandkids, Kinsley, Brantley and Brodey. He had many nieces and nephews, who he loved very much; they all knew him as "Uncle Davy."

He was always the life of the party. He loved fishing, hunting, going to the lake, attending the yearly family canoe trips, playing jokes on everyone and spending time with his family, when he shared so many interesting stories. He was always there to cheer you up if you were having a bad day and was a master at making you laugh until your stomach hurt. He always spoke his mind, whether you wanted to hear it or not. He was an avid hugger and nobody could leave his presence without receiving his hugs. Above all, he never missed an opportunity to tell someone he loved them.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memories is his loving family: his wife, Trudy (Satterfield) Rhodes; a daughter, Chelsea Lewis (B.J.); three grandchildren, Kinsley, Brantley and Brodey Lewis; a brother, Gary Rhodes (Angela); two sisters, Linda Utley (Russell) and Cathy Rhodes; eight nieces; nine nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 at Old Union Cemetery in Hackett, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Rhodes, Dylan Rhodes, Charlie Perkins, Gary Don Perkins, Garett Perkins and Buddy Rauser.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store