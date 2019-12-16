|
David Rieder Sr.
David Joseph Rieder Sr., 70, a resident of Paris, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 13, 1949, in Paris to the late Gilbert Rieder and Bertha (Yother) Wineberg. David spent his working years as a mechanic and a stone mason for numerous years and most recently as a paramedic for Logan County EMS. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris. In his spare time, David enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Monica Varela; and a brother, James "Jimbo" Rieder.
Survivors include two sons, David Rieder Jr. and wife Stephanie of Clarksville and Brandon Rieder and wife Amanda of Paris; a daughter, Geneva "Jenny" Rieder and significant other Michael Jorden of Paris; 11 grandchildren, Andrew Davis, Nick Davis, Ciara Rieder, Emmaline Rieder, Kenleigh Rieder, Ethan Rogers, Madelyn Rieder, Parker Rieder, Morgan Lovell, Jason Lovell II and Amber Lovell; a brother, Billy Rieder and wife Ruth of Midway; a sister, Carol Gindhart of Paris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris with Father Reginald Udouj, OSB, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Davis, Nick Davis, Tommy Michaud, Nate Davidson, Jason Lovell, Ryan Gindhart and Cletis Rieder.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Jorden, Ethan Rogers, John Soller and Harold Stewart.
Online obituary and guestbook are available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 17, 2019