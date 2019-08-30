|
David Robins
David R. Robins passed away from this life on Aug. 29, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born in Booneville on Oct. 3, 1945, to Luther Estes Robins Sr. and Mamie Leona Aldridge Robins. He was the youngest of three sons and a 1963 graduate of Charleston High School, where he lettered in football and basketball. Following graduation in 1963, David went to work for Calvert-McBride Printing and remained there until 1985. At that time, he followed J.C. Calvert to C&J Forms and Label, where he retired in 2012. During this time they started another company in Springdale.
David's hobbies included refereeing high school basketball with lifetime friend David Orrick. They started at Mulberry with Cotton Havner and ended there as well. They carried the nick names "Mutt" and "Jeff." Later, he started quail hunting when his older brother moved back from California. His favorite times were trips to southwest Texas for two weeks with family and friends. He loved going to Heber Springs and watch the grandkids trout fish.
David attended Potts Free Will Baptist church, outside of Charleston. Very early in life, he surrendered to the ministry and served several churches south of Waldron for Free Will Baptist. His most loved churches were those on dirt roads, where he proclaimed they were the heart of the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers, Luther Estes Robins Jr. and Bobby Joe Robins.
David is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Karla Robins of Charleston; a daughter, Joy Daviette Robins of Fayetteville; his grandchildren, Scott and his wife Kristi Robins of Branch, Brooke and her husband Connor Bell-Whitburn of Charleston, Heidi LaGrone and her husband Matt of Little Rock and Ross Robins of Fayetteville; and four great-grandchildren, Rylan and Evie Robins of Branch, Luke Douglas of Greenwood and Connor LaGrone of Little Rock.
In his later years, a horrible disease took control of David. Dementia became his thorn to battle, but with the help of Memory Lane in Van Buren, he became very secure and settled there until the last eight days of his life. The slogan at Memory Lane is "No one should walk this way alone!" Our hearts will always be indebted to the fine people that help those who can longer find their way alone and also the wonderful people of Mercy Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston. Service will be held at a later date, when all his family can make it home to celebrate his life.
The family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to Gideons International or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019