David Robins, 74, of Charleston died Aug. 29, 2019.
Graveside memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Potts Cemetery, south of Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Funeral Home in Charleston.
He is survived by a daughter, Joy Robins; a son, Dan Robins; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
