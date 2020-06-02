David Robins
David Robins, 74, of Charleston died Aug. 29, 2019.
Graveside memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Potts Cemetery, south of Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Funeral Home in Charleston.
He is survived by a daughter, Joy Robins; a son, Dan Robins; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.