David Robinson

David Alan Robinson, 64, of Tampa died June 29, 2020.

Funeral service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at noon at the U. S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki; three daughters: Lindsay Beaton, Jana Robinson and Alisha Clark; two stepdaughters, Kristi Hocott and Lisa Cottrell; his mother, Natha Robinson; three sisters; a brother; and 13 grandchildren.



