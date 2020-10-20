1/1
David Samples
David Samples
David Samples, 91, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home with his daughter and sister beside him. He was born April 22, 1929, in Seminole, Okla. He retired as a heavy equipment operator and built many California freeways.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arvilla Schopp Samples; his parents, Jessie and Bill Todd; a sister, Dixie Beachman; and his father, Homer H. Samples.
He is survived by a daughter, Joyce Rodriquez of Washington; a son, David Lee Samples of California; a sister, Shirley Vange of Van Buren; three stepdaughters, Kathi Carter of Baton Rouge, La., Jean Olivares of Saginaw, Mich., and Dawn Helms of Spiro; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, Oct. 22, at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
