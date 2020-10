Or Copy this URL to Share

David Samples

David Samples, 91, of Van Buren died Oct. 19, 2020.

Graveside service will be at noon Thursday at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Joyce Rodriquez; a son, David Samples; a sister, Shirley Vange; three stepdaughters, Kathi Carter, Jean Olivares and Dawn Helms; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.



