David "Pete" Sharp, 77, of Mountainburg passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at home. He was a retired truck driver, an avid poker player and a Texas Longhorns fanatic. He was born July 14, 1941, in Fort Smith to the late Lesley and Bertha (Poole) Sharp. He was also preceded in death by a son, Perry Sharp, and several brothers and sisters.
Family-held memorial will be at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include his wife, Sue of the home; a daughter, Angie McCallister of Mountainburg; three sons, Warren Sharp of Fort Smith and Scott Gould and Jeff Stapleton, both of Mountainburg; seven grandchildren, Adison, Denver, Angelic, Kristen, Josh, Jeremy and Paxton; and two great-grandchildren.
Pete greatly loved his wife, kids and grandkids and will truly be missed.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 16, 2019
