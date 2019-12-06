Home

1943 - 2019
David Russell Shepherd Jr., 76, of Fort Smith passed away Dec. 4, 2019. He was born March 7, 1943, in Fort Smith to David Russell Shepherd and Marguerita Velma Duty Shepherd.
David was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Brenda Smith; a son, Thomas Smith; and a sister, Jane Sisco.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Shepherd; a daughter, Shelia Smith of Fort Smith; two grandsons, Steven Christenson and wife Cortney of Huntington and Trent Kittrell of Fort Smith; two great-grandsons, Beau and Wyatt Christenson; and a sister, Becky Sisco.
Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church, 895 Ray Fine Blvd., Roland, OK 74954.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
