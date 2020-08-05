David Smith

David James Smith, age 56, passed away July 30, 2020 in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 30, 1963, in Chicago and moved to Fort Smith as a child. He attended Southside High School.

He loved his family and friends and his dog. He was loved by many and made friends with everyone he met. He was best known for his laughter, smile and jokes. He will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Edward and Jane Smith; three brothers, Edward, Bill and Hank; and three sisters, Rita, Gloria and Mary.

He is survived by three brothers, John, Raymond and Robert; a brother-in-law, Larry Mars and wife Pat; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



