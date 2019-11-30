Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for David Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Taylor Jr.


1944 - 2019
Send Flowers
David Taylor Jr. Obituary
David Taylor Jr.
David Taylor, 75, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Church of God in Christ in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; a daughter, Cicily Thomas; three sons, Tracy, Tony and Mark Taylor; three brothers; five sisters; 29 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -