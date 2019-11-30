|
|
|
David Taylor Jr.
David Taylor, 75, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Church of God in Christ in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; a daughter, Cicily Thomas; three sons, Tracy, Tony and Mark Taylor; three brothers; five sisters; 29 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019