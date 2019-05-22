Home

Roller-Cox Funeral Home
701 S Rogers St
Clarksville, AR 72830
(479) 754-2201
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Roller-Cox Funeral Home
701 S Rogers St
Clarksville, AR 72830
View Map
David Tedford


1978 - 2019
David Tedford Obituary
David Tedford
David "Logan" Tedford, 41, of Coal Hill, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Clarksville. Logan enjoyed reading comic books, hunting, fishing and watching scary movies. He was born March 14, 1978, in Russellville to David and Patricia (Yates) Tedford.
Logan was preceded in death by his grandparents.
He leaves behind his son, Justin Tedford of Coal Hill; two daughters, Piper and Alexxys Tedford of Pottsville; parents, David and Patricia (Yates) Tedford of Coal Hill; one brother, Chad Tedford of Coal Hill; grandfather, William B. Yates; niece, Hannah Tedford; aunts and uncles, Jim and Wilma Lee, Janette Jackson, Debbie and Phillip Tedford and Paul Tedford; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clarksville.
Published in Times Record on May 23, 2019
