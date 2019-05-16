Home

Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
1963 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
David Thompson Obituary
David Thompson
David Thompson, 55, of Fort Smith died Friday, May 10, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Moriah Baptist Church with burial at Forest Park Cemetery under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
David is survived by his wife, Dawn; four daughters, Brandece King, Kendra Tyson, Evelyn Stewart and Jamelyn Canady; three sons, Mychael, Dav-Voughn and Jawan Thompson; his mother, Martha Thompson; six sisters, Peggy Dickson, Marion Givance, Kathie Thompson, Rebecca Johnson, Mabel Cannon and Clarissa Tucker; a brother, Charles Thompson Jr.; and 13 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2019
