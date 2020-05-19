|
|
|
David White
David Lee White, 67, of Fort Smith died Friday, May 8, 2020.
Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; three daughters, Cassandra and Crystal White and Tasha Youmans-Parish; four sons, Horace, Shawn, David Jr. and Ron White; a sister, Barbara Armstrong; four brothers, David Armstrong and Michael, Willie and Gerald White; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 21, 2020