David Williams
David Lee Williams, 69, of Greenwood went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020. David was born Aug. 29, 1950, in Fort Smith to John R. Williams and Ellen Sue Williams and was raised on a dairy farm. He was a graduate of Northside High School and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with teacher licensure in 2005. Prior to graduating from UAFS, he worked at Sears for 20 years. He served in the Army National Guard before retiring after 20 years. He was a Desert Storm veteran in the 2nd Battalion of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade. Upon his return, he married Frances Griffin of Greenwood in 1991. David was a beloved teacher of biology and environmental science at Alma High School, serving there for 15 years and was a friend to students.
Devoted members of Forefront Church and Set Free Ministries, David and Frances spent a majority of their free time serving others by feeding impoverished children and the homeless and sharing the gospel. Other ministries David was involved in were leading children's ministry in church, a clown ministry and AWANA. He loved the Lord, his family and his church family very much, and his life exemplified that. He was also a 32nd degree Mason.
David is survived by his wife, Frances Williams; his children, Jessica and Crystal Williams of the home, Craig and Michelle Qualls of West Fork, Jeff and Debbie Griffin of Van Buren and John R. Williams of Missouri; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. He is also survived by two brothers, E. Michael Williams, DVM, of Van Buren and John H. Williams of Oklahoma.
Private family service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 9 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. Interment will be at the the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith at a later date.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with family viewing held from 5:30-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the David Williams Memorial Children's Food Bank at Forefront Church, 10300 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith, AR 72908.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 7, 2020