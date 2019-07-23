|
|
David Wilmot
David James Wilmot, 65, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home. He was born July 2, 1954, in Washington, D.C. He retired from Rheem, was the owner of Bill's Transmission in Van Buren and served in the Air National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Wilmot; and a brother, Dale Wilmot.
He is survived by his wife, Mary of the home; three daughters, Cynthia Brown of Van Buren, Amanda Gray of Whitehall and Rachel Morrison of Van Buren; a son, Shane Wilmot of Van Buren; his mother, Betty Harvey of Van Buren; a brother, Dennis R. Wilmot of Van Buren; and seven grandchildren, Noah, Lucas, William, Jacob, Micah, Fera and Samuel.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Burial of ashes will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith at a later date.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019