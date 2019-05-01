Home

David Witt
David "Dave" Robert Witt, 75, of Benton passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was a retired warehouse foreman of 25 years for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Manufacturing. Dave was a member of Earthen Vessels Worship Center in Benton, where he pastored alongside his wife, Elizabeth.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Gwenna Witt; his second wife, Mary "Susie" Witt; and a son, David Witt.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Witt of the home; two daughters, Cassi Grandfield and husband Kenny of Spokane, Wash., and Jennifer Lamproe and husband Dustin of Benton; three sons, Eddy Witt and wife Gina of Topeka, Kan., Jason Stallings and wife Dehlilah of Jonesboro and Joshua Stallings and wife Talissa of West Fork; 20 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Liberty Fellowship Church in Van Buren with burial to follow at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Gage Witt, Keith Witt, Benjamin Witt, Hunter Witt, Dakota Stallings and Ryan Cobb.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 2, 2019
