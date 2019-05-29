|
Dawayne Murdock
Dawayne Murdock, 58, of Fort Smith died Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Family-held memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Kim; two sons, Joel Murdock of Fort Smith and Micah Murdock of Springfield, Mo.; his father, Jim Murdock of Russellville; and two sisters, Pam Williams of Overland Park, Colo., and Debbie Myers of Russellville.
Visitation will be before the service at the church.
Published in Times Record on May 30, 2019
