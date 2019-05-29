Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Christian Church
Fort Smith, AR
Dawayne Murdock
Dawayne Murdock, 58, of Fort Smith graduated into God's presence Saturday, May 25, 2019, following a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 11, 1961, in Oroville, Calif., to Jim Murdock and the late Gerry Murdock. Dawayne was a former teaching leader for Bible Study Fellowship and an active member of Central Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife, Kim; sons, Joel of Fort Smith and Micah of Springfield, Mo.; his dad, Jim and wife Sue of Russellville; sisters, Debbie Meyers of Russellville and Pam Williams of Woodland Park, Colo.; and Sue's son and daughter, Billy Workman of Rapid City, S.D., and Peggy Willis of Little Rock.
A "coffee and dessert visitation" is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Central Christian Church, 400 N. Waldron Road, Fort Smith, followed by an 11 a.m. celebration service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Campus House Ministry of Central Christian Church.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 30, 2019
