|
|
Dawn Levering
Dawn Elise Levering, 53, of Muldrow passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Jan. 11, 2020. She was born Oct. 15, 1966, in Fort Smith to Jack Robert Levering and Tima Raye Glenn Levering. Dawn grew up in Fort Smith, where she attended Carnall Elementary and Ramsey Junior High and graduated from Southside High School. She worked for the last 10 years as an account manager with United Built Homes in Springdale, a job she truly enjoyed. Dawn loved the outdoors and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Ron Levering.
She is survived by her life partner, Eddie Miller; a daughter, Samantha Linn; a stepdaughter, Amanda Simco and husband Travis; her mother, Raye Levering; a brother, Steve Levering and wife Lesa; a sister, Kelly Duke and husband Chuck; five grandchildren, Heather, Nathaniel and Jeremiah Chuculate and Aubree and Hunter Miller; three great-grandchildren, Conner, Brenleigh Ann and Rugger Chuculate; five nephews; three nieces; and a great-grandniece from the Levering-Duke families.
A celebration of Dawn's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Chapel. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 14, 2020