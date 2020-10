Or Copy this URL to Share

Dawn Wolfe

Dawn Wolfe, 45, of Fort Smith died Oct. 17, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with burial at Shady Point Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, William; three children, Micah McGinnis and Faron and Christian Price; her mother, Betty Dodson; two stepchildren; seven siblings; and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



