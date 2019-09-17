Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
De-Anne Melton Obituary
De-Anne Melton
De-Anne Louise Melton, 35, of Hot Springs passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Malvern. She worked for Bradford & Scuggs Contractor in Hot Springs.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, George David Prewett.
She is survived by her children, Braedon Zane Blackburn, Alexis Jade, Caitlyn Hope, Elijeah Wayne and Zachary Jeremiah Melton, all of Fort Smith; her parents, Darla and Harold Melton of Fort Smith; two sisters, Miranda Leona Melton of Fort Smith and Cherish Nichole Chism of Hot Springs; her paternal grandparents, Harold and Maxine Melton of Fort Smith; maternal grandmother, Wanda Prewett of Muldrow; and several other family members.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Liberty Cemetery in Liberty, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Rice, Christopher Rice, Nathan Rice, Coy Boyd, Theo Cristee and Ronald Melton.
Honorary pallbearers are Kevin King, Braedon Blackburn and Dakota Johnson.
The family will visit with relatives and friends one hour prior to service.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 18, 2019
