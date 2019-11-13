|
Dean Anderson
Dean John Anderson, 90, was called to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home in Greenwood. Dean was born Aug. 26, 1929, to Harold and Blanche Anderson in Peoria, Ill. He was retired from Hiram Walker after 42 years. He started as a messenger and worked his way up to become general traffic manager of products and ingredients. He also was honored as chairman of international importers of ingredients and products. He was proud to have served on the board of Arkansas Baptist Children's Home in Monticello. He also served on the Milltown Washburn Water Users board for many years.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Blanche Anderson; two brothers, Harold and Lloyd; his wife, Mary Nell McMichael; and a daughter, Sharon Ladendorf.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Jane Bascue; a daughter, Deborah Hernandez and husband Sam; Martha Jane's children, Ava and Frank Noblitt and Dr. Dale and Charlotte Bascue; a sister, Mildred Adams of Peoria; 12 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Greenwood with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the church, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arkansas Baptist Children's Home, 10 Remington Drive, Little Rock, AR 72204.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 14, 2019