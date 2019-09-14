|
|
Dean Burnett
J. Dean Burnett, 88, of Waldron went to be with the Lord on Sept. 10, 2019. He was born March 7, 1931, in the Jenkins community to the late Jim H. and Dethora (McEntire) Burnett.
J.D. enjoyed life to the fullest. He was generous and kind to everyone he met. He loved the Lord and loved and cherished his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 68 years, Jewel Faye (Brewer) Burnett of Waldron; two daughters, Jewel Dean Shank and husband Donnie of Waldron and Debbie Pyles and husband Darrell of Waldron; two sisters, Betty Mourton of Oregon and Sue Bottoms of Waldron; one grandson, D.J. Pyles and wife Terrie of Waldron; three great-grandsons; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Denver and Delmer Burnett of Arizona.
Cremation will be under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 15, 2019