Dean Davis Sr.
Dean Preston Davis Sr., 69, of Owasso, Okla., passed away March 27, 2019, at his home. He was born June 6, 1949, in Spokane, Wash. He was retired and served in the Air National Guard.
He is survived by four daughters, Teresa Smith of Owasso, Anita Engelhoven of Little Rock, Tanya Pense of Van Buren and Shannon Messenger of Fort Smith; two sons, Dean Preston Davis Jr. and Bryan Davis, both of Van Buren; two brothers, Tommy Davis of Spokane and Larry Davis of Fort Smith; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation was under the direction of Dighton-Moore Funeral Service in Owasso.
