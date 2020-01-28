|
Dean Roffine
Anna Dean Roffine, 94, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Fort Smith. Dean was born Aug. 31, 1925, in Greenwood to Otis and Ruth (Been) Peoples. Dean was a graduate of Greenwood High School, where she was an all-state basketball player. She later attended Ouachita Baptist University after a stint working in an airplane factory during World War II. Dean was a member of Excelsior Baptist Church in Greenwood, where she taught Sunday school to many generations of children. She was also a lifetime member of the Auxiliary and the unofficial family historian, knowing all important dates and facts by memory. A strong, quiet, humble, Christian woman, Dean always put other's needs before her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Charley Roffine; a daughter, Linda Roffine; a grandson, Jason Bell; and two brothers, Otis Jr. and C.D. Peoples.
She is survived by two daughters, Charla Richardson and husband Mark and Shelia Kleck and husband Mark; two sons, Tony Roffine and wife Marla and Greg Roffine and wife Amy; a brother, Nual Peoples and wife Pat; two sisters, Effie Nell Plunkett and Helen Izell and husband Bob; and two sisters-in-law, Pansy Wallace and Bonnie Peoples. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Nathan Bell and wife Hilary, Marcus Richardson, Brianna Roffine, Lacy Roffine, Lance Roffine, Jacob Kleck, and wife Hillary, Mallory Kleck, Brett Roffine and Ashlyn Roffine; and eight great-grandchildren, Owen, Braden and Annalea Bell, Jordan and Caitlyn Johnson, Mariah Anderson and Madilyn and Lucas Kleck.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Brianna, Caitlyn and the caring staff at Chapel Ridge Health and Rehab.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Excelsior Baptist Church with burial at Evans Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Excelsior Baptist Church, 3706 S. AR 253, Greenwood, AR 72936; or Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 3223 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 29, 2020